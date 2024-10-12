Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday.

Among these, 18 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed by Project Brahmank.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, who also participated virtually from Itanagar, highlighted the strategic importance of these projects for both the state and the nation.

"These completed projects will enhance national security, improve surface and air communication, and boost tourism in the state," he said.

Parnaik expressed gratitude to the central government on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh for successfully implementing these vital projects.