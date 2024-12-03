Iskcon says lawyer defending Chinmoy Das attacked in Bangladesh. Details

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) Kolkata spokesperson, Radharamn Das, has alleged that advocate Ramen Roy, who defended Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das in a legal case in Bangladesh, was brutally attacked by "Islamists."

Das claimed that the attackers also ransacked Roy's house in the neighbouring country. According to him, Roy is critically injured and undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Das accused the attackers of targeting Roy solely for his role as the legal defender of Chinmoy Das. "Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life," Das posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with an image of Roy in the hospital.

In an interview with a Bengali news channel, Das was quoted by PTI as saying that this attack reflects the growing risks faced by those advocating for minority rights in Bangladesh.

Why was Chinmoy Das arrested in Bangladesh?

Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das, a former Iskcon monk and spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram for a rally. He has been accused of sedition, with a Bangladesh court denying him bail and sending him to prison.

Following his expulsion from Iskcon, the monk served as a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatani Jagoron Jot -- a newly formed umbrella body spearheading the fight to secure rights for Bangladeshi Hindus.

The arrest of Chinmoy Das has sparked violent clashes in Bangladesh, resulting in the death of public prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif. According to reports, a police inspector at Chittagong Medical College Hospital said that Alif succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during the unrest. The situation has escalated tensions further in Bangladesh, where reports of attacks on Hindu homes and businesses have raised alarms.

More From This Section

Iskcon labelled ‘fundamentalist’ in Bangladesh

Amid these tensions, Iskcon was recently described by the Attorney General of Bangladesh as a "religious fundamentalist organisation" during a High Court hearing last week. The comment came as part of a response to a writ petition seeking a ban on the group.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh, once a significant demographic, has declined sharply in recent decades and now makes up around 8 per cent of the total population of 170 million. Since the departure of Sheikh Hasina's government, the military-backed interim administration led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for its inability to prevent violence against minorities. Numerous reports have highlighted attacks on Hindu homes, businesses, and places of worship, leading to growing concerns.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed concern over Chinmoy Das's detention and the broader rise in violence against minorities in Bangladesh. "It is deeply troubling that while those responsible for the attacks remain unpunished, charges have been brought against a religious leader advocating legitimate demands through peaceful protests," the MEA said.

The statement condemned the attacks on minorities demonstrating peacefully against Das's arrest and called for immediate measures to ensure their safety and uphold their rights.

What is Iskcon and its beliefs?

Iskcon, also known as the Hare Krishna movement, is a prominent religious organisation rooted in Gaudiya Vaishnavism. Founded in 1966 by AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, it centres on devotion to Lord Krishna as the supreme deity. Globally, Iskcon is renowned for its spiritual practices, cultural contributions, and community service.

The movement traces its origins to the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in the 16th century, who revitalised the bhakti movement in India by promoting devotion through congregational chanting (sankirtan) and the study of scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam. These teachings were modernised by leaders such as Bhaktivinoda Thakura and Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Prabhupada, a disciple of Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati, carried the mission forward, laying the foundation for Iskcon’s global expansion.

(with agency inputs)