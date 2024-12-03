Iskcon safety advisory: Monks in Bangladesh told to avoid saffron and tilak

Amid growing violence and unrest targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Iskcon Kolkata has issued urgent safety advisories for its followers and monks, urging them to take extreme precautions when stepping outside. With a significant increase in incidents of assault and threats against Hindu communities, Iskcon Kolkata’s vice-president, Radharamn Das, has recommended that members avoid wearing any distinctive symbols that may make them stand out in public, reported The Times of India.

In light of recent events, Radharamn Das advised monks and followers to exercise extreme caution, particularly when outside their homes or temples. “I have been advising all monks and members that in this hour of crisis, they must be very careful to protect themselves and avoid conflict,” said Das.

“I have suggested they avoid wearing saffron clothes and vermilion on their foreheads. If they feel the need to wear saffron strings, they should wear them in a manner that remains hidden inside clothes and not visible around necks. If possible, they should also cover their heads. In short, they should take every possible measure that doesn't stand out as monks,” he said.

This advisory comes after several incidents in which Iskcon monks and members were reportedly assaulted and threatened in public. The most recent of these incidents occurred last week when Bangladesh immigration officials stopped 63 Iskcon monks, all Bangladeshi nationals wearing saffron robes, from crossing into India. While many other individuals were allowed to pass through, these monks were not permitted to continue their journey. “The need of the hour is to stay safe,” Das said.

The violence escalated following the arrest of Hindu leader and Iskcon member Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces charges of sedition in Bangladesh. According to Radharamn Das, two of Chinmoy’s junior followers who had gone to deliver medicine to him were also arrested, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been unreachable for several days. “I used to speak to his secretary seeking details about the developments of the case and the overall situation. But for the last few days, he is unavailable,” said Das.

In response to the arrest, Iskcon members gathered for a special prayer at the Radha Govinda temple in Kolkata, chanting for Chinmoy Krishna Das’s release ahead of his court appearance in Chattogram (Bangladesh) on Tuesday. However, Das also shared troubling news regarding the safety of those representing him in court, noting that several Hindu lawyers due to defend him have been beaten and threatened. “The main lawyer who was set to represent him has been severely injured in an attack,” Das stated, further highlighting the deteriorating situation in the neighbouring nation.