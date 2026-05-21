Dialogue, diplomacy only way to resolve conflicts: PM Modi in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India and Italy have been in touch regarding the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and noted that the solution to all problems should be through dialogue and diplomacy.

In his remarks during the Joint Statement with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Italy agree that terrorism is a serious challenge for humanity.

"Our shared initiative against terror financing has presented an important example before the entire world," he said.

"We have been in constant touch regarding Ukraine, West Asia, and other tensions. India's view is clear that the solution to all problems should be through dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

He also highlighted the deepening civilisational and cultural ties between India and Italy, noting growing interest in Indian traditions such as yoga, Ayurveda, cuisine, and art in Italy. "Ancient languages like Sanskrit and Latin come from the same language family. This shows that our relationship is not just one of diplomacy but of shared heritage," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi announced that the two countries will jointly observe a "Year of Culture" next year to mark 80 years of India-Italy relations to strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges. He also highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in Italy, describing it as a "vibrant link" between the two nations, and appreciated the impact of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement on boosting movement between the two countries.

"Next year, the Year of Culture will be celebrated to mark the 80th anniversary of India-Italy relations. This will give more strength to our cultural ties. The large number of people of Indian origin living in Italy is a vibrant link in our relations," he said. "Movement between the people of both countries has increased due to the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement made three years ago. We will continue this win-win cooperation," the PM added. Noting the growing engagement across sectors, the Prime Minister thanked the Italian leadership for its support and invited Prime Minister Meloni to visit India, expressing confidence in further strengthening of bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural domains.