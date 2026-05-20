Suryastra demonstrates precision strike capability in successful tests

The successful trials by Nibe Limited demonstrate the expanding role of India’s private defence industry in advanced weapons manufacturing, an area traditionally dominated by state-run defence establishments. Over the past few years, private Indian firms have entered the strategic sector with indigenous development programmes involving missiles, drones, loitering munitions and advanced artillery systems.

Suryastra rockets are based on the Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) technology developed by Elbit Systems and are now manufactured in India through collaboration with the Nibe Group. The system is intended to bridge the gap between conventional field artillery and heavier ballistic missile systems by offering a flexible, rapid-response and comparatively cost-effective precision-strike platform for the armed forces.