Suryastra demonstrates precision strike capability in successful tests

Suryastra is a guided long-range rocket artillery system designed to strike enemy command centres, logistics hubs, radar sites and strategic military infrastructure deep inside hostile territory. Unlike conventional artillery systems, guided rockets use advanced navigation and control mechanisms to maintain accuracy over long distances, making them a critical component of modern network-centric warfare.
The rocket system has two variants for different operational roles. The 150-km version is expected to support tactical battlefield and deep-strike operations near active conflict zones, while the 300-km variant substantially enhances India’s stand-off strike capability by allowing forces to engage strategic targets far beyond frontline areas without exposing troops to direct combat situations.