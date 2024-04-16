Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Differentiated regulations for civilian and defence use of drones on cards

Differentiated regulations for civilian and defence use of drones on cards

Drone (Amendment) Rules 2023, had done away with several roadblocks, like stringent requirements for obtaining a Remote Pilot Certificate

A Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components was notified in September 2021 (Representative image)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Different sets of regulations will soon govern the use of drones by civilians and security personnel, Vumlunmang Vualnam, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said at a conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Moving forward there will be differentiated regulations for drones with ‘civilian, industrial, public use’ and ‘law and order and defence use’,” Vualnam said, adding that they would ensure both are promoted and supported in the best possible way.

Vualnam was speaking at the CII National Conference on Drones.

The government is planning to make India a global drone hub by 2030. In October, 2023 it came out with amended rules to create a thriving drone ecosystem.

Drone (Amendment) Rules 2023, had done away with several roadblocks, like stringent requirements for obtaining a Remote Pilot Certificate.
A production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components was notified in September 2021. An incentive of Rs 120 crore is being provided for Indian manufacturers of drone and drone components based on value addition and certain other conditions.

Vualnam said that the ministry is exploring ways to collaborate with other government arms to incentivise the production of drones as well as drone components.

“We will interact with DPIIT, Ministry of Finance to see how the drone manufacturers and component manufacturers are equally incentivised,” the secretary said, emphasising that India is heavily import-dependent as far as parts of drones are concerned.

“The government is supporting indigenous development of critical items, research and development, cameras, sensors installed in drones and will sustain the development of the sector,” he said.

The secretary also said that some progress has been made on regulations, but more needs to be done.

“On the rules, progress has been made. The entire geography of our country has been mapped, only 10 per cent is in Red Zone and 90 per cent is in the Green Zone,” the secretary said.


