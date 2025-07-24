Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Diplomatic talks on border situation with India 'candid', says China

Diplomatic talks on border situation with India 'candid', says China

The two sides held talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in New Delhi

India china
China on Thursday said its diplomatic talks with India on the border situation was "candid". (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
China on Thursday said its diplomatic talks with India on the border situation was "candid".

The two sides held talks under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the talks "candid" in a press release issued here.

"The two sides focused on in-depth communication regarding the implementation of the outcomes of 23rd meeting of Special Representatives (SRs) for China-India Boundary Question and agreed to jointly prepare for the 24th meeting," added the ministry.

Following the WMCC talks India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said the two sides expressed "satisfaction with the general prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, leading to gradual normalisation of bilateral relations."  The meeting also prepared ground for ground for the next edition Special Representative talks scheduled to be held in India later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India China border rowChinaIndia China relations

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

