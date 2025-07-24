India, Israel to develop institutional framework to deepen defence ties

India and Israel on Wednesday concurred to work towards developing an "institutional framework" for further deepening their defence ties.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel's Ministry of Defence, Major General (Res) Amir Baram in New Delhi during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation with a "long-term perspective", officials said.

"They concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The Israel DG condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and conveyed "full support for India's fight against terrorism", it said.