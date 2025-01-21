Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

B'desh vows to pursue Hasina's return from India, may seek global support

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters at the Secretariat here that if New Delhi refuses to return Hasina, it would constitute a violation of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India

Sheikh Hasina
Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her government. | File Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul told reporters at the Secretariat here that if New Delhi refuses to return Hasina, it would constitute a violation of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India, the Daily Star newspaper reported. 

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime. Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Last year, Dhaka sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina.

"We have written a letter for extradition. If India does not extradite Sheikh Hasina, it will be a clear violation of the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India," Nazrul said.

In that case, he said, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take necessary steps to address the matter within the international community. The foreign ministry is also making efforts and a red alert has already been issued, the law adviser added.

"We are doing everything we can. The government will continue all efforts to bring Sheikh Hasina back. If necessary, international support will be sought," Nazrul said.

Under the provisions of the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, extradition may be refused if the offence is one of a "political character".

Another clause said a person convicted of an extradition offence may not be extradited unless the person was sentenced to imprisonment or other form of detention for a period of four months or more.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

In recent weeks, Hasina has also accused the Yunus-led interim government of perpetrating "genocide" and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, since her ouster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

