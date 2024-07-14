Donald Trump assassination bid: What we know so far about shooter, probe

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump was injured after being shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening (local time), when a shooter on a nearby roof opened fire with what appeared to be a rifle, in an attack that is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

In the middle of delivering his rally speech onstage, Trump was reportedly showing off a chart depicting border crossing numbers, when the shots, at least five, were fired at approximately 6:15 pm Eastern Time (ET). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump was seen grabbing his right ear and got down on the ground, with US Secret Service agents quickly creating a shield around him. When Trump finally stood, his face bloodied, he reportedly pumped his fist to cheering supporters. Subsequently, the former President and his motorcade left the scene and he was checked into a medical facility. The suspected would-be assassin was reportedly shot dead by the Secret Service.

The shooting at the rally, which came days before Trump becoming the official Republican presidential nominee, left one spectator killed and two others critically injured.

The attack is also the most serious attempt to assassinate a US President or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Here's what is known so far:

What is Trump's condition?

The Secret Service said the former President was safe after he was rushed off the stage with blood on his face.

Trump was fine and being looked at at a medical facility, according to Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung's statement on Saturday evening.

More From This Section

How did Trump react to assassination attempt?

In a statement released on his Truth Social platform, Trump thanked the Secret Service and all law enforcement.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump wrote. "Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!," he added.

The former President also extended his condolences to the family of the person killed at the rally.

Who was the shooter at Donald Trump's rally?

The shooter who attempted to assassinate Trump has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots, one of which grazed Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in the ear. Bethel Park is a village located about 64 kilometres south of where Trump's rally was held in Butler.

Crooks was reportedly positioned on the roof of a manufacturing plant, which is located over 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds, where the former President was holding an outdoor rally. Crooks' motive behind firing on Trump remains unclear at the moment.

The Secret Service said it killed Crooks, who fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Citing two officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported that the shooter was engaged by members of the Secret Service counterassault team, a heavily armed tactical team that travels everywhere with the US President and major party nominees. The team is meant to confront any active threats, while other Secret Service agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person they are protecting.

Law enforcement reportedly recovered a rifle, believed to be a semi-automatic rifle based on the Colt AR-15 design, at the scene.

Who is handling the Trump attack investigation?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the incident, with the agency saying that it's working with the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement, according to an Associated Press report.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle have reportedly briefed US President Joe Biden and are working with law enforcement partners to investigate and respond to the shooting, Mayorkas said on social media platform X.

According to Mayorkas, the agencies are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their security and safety.

In a statement, the US Secret Service stated, "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased."

"US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former President is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation," it added.

Meanwhile, Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House of Representatives, the lower body of the US Congress, will conduct a full investigation into the attack on Trump's rally.

The American people deserve to know the truth, Johnson said, adding that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI will be called to appear for a hearing before House committees as soon as possible.

Why was Trump in Butler?

Trump was holding his final campaign rally ahead of the Republican National Convention that begins Monday.

With Pennsylvania being one of the most important states in the US presidential race, Trump has had at least two other rallies in the state this year so far.

According to the Associated Press, the convention is slated to continue despite the shooting. Trump advisors have reportedly said that the former President looks forward to attending.

What has been the reaction to the Trump rally shooting?

The overall response from both sides of the political spectrum in the US was one of gratitude that Trump was safe despite the attack.

Former lawmakers and Presidents, including Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, were also thankful that the outcome wasn't worse.

Trump's possible Vice-President picks -- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and Ohio Senator JD Vance -- also issued statements.

Even as the motivation behind the attack wasn't clear, Vance and some other Republicans reportedly assigned blame to the Biden campaign's anti-Trump rhetoric.

"Today is not just some isolated incident", Vance wrote on X, adding, "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

US President Joe Biden condemned the violent attack on Trump, saying that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence".

Speaking from Delaware, Biden described the attack as "sick" and emphasised the need for unity to prevent such incidents. "It's sick; it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country," he said, adding, "We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this; we cannot condone this."

While earlier Biden had said he had been unable to reach Trump, he did speak to Trump several hours later, according to the White House.

(With agency input)