China, India key funders of Ukraine war through Russian oil purchase: Trump

Citing the same reasoning, Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent punitive duty on Indian goods, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs he introduced in August.

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India and China are the primary funders of the ongoing war in Ukraine through their purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he said, “But even North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have not cut off Russian products, I found out about that two weeks ago. I was not happy.”