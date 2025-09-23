Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China, India key funders of Ukraine war through Russian oil purchase: Trump

China, India key funders of Ukraine war through Russian oil purchase: Trump

This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. However, New Delhi has repeatedly rejected them, emphasising that its purchases are essential for energy security

Donald trump at UNGA
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, US, on September 23, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India and China are the primary funders of the ongoing war in Ukraine through their purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he said, “But even North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have not cut off Russian products, I found out about that two weeks ago. I was not happy.” 
Citing the same reasoning, Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent punitive duty on Indian goods, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs he introduced in August.
 
This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. However, New Delhi has repeatedly rejected them, emphasising that its purchases are essential for energy security. Moreover, despite tariffs and repeated assertions by the Trump administration, India’s oil imports from Russia have largely remained steady.
 

Topics :Trump tariffsUNGAIndia Russia

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

