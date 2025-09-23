Jaishankar joins EU foreign ministers in New York, discusses Ukraine, Gaza

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in a special informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers, hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The meeting, held on Monday, also included ministers from Brazil and Mexico and focused on critical global issues, including multilateralism, the India-EU partnership, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation, energy, and trade.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated "Pleased to meet EU Foreign Ministers at their informal meeting today in New York. Thank EU HRVP Kaja Kallas for hosting me. An opportunity to have open exchange of views on multilateralism, India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy and trade."

His perspectives on India's stance were widely appreciated, as noted by Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, who highlighted the significance of the discussions on issues of common interest. "Special Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers convened by HRVP Kaja Kallas in NY in margins of UNGA 2025 with the participation of 3 key partners of the EU India, Brazil, Mexico to discuss issues of common interest. EAM Jaishankar views on India's perspectives much appreciated," Delphin stated. Kallas also took X following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting and emphasised the EU's commitment to multilateralism, free trade, and a world grounded in the UN Charter.

"We've just wrapped up the Foreign Affairs Council, joined by Ministers from Brazil, Mexico and India. The message to our partners was simple: the EU is a reliable actor. We support multilateralism, free trade and a world grounded in the UN Charter," she wrote. In a press remark following the meeting, Kallas underscored the importance of partnerships with India, Brazil, and Mexico in protecting the rules-based international order. She noted that the EU recently unveiled a blueprint to deepen ties with India and Mexico by updating its free trade agreement. On West Asia, Kallas described the situation in Gaza as a "devastating failure of humanity," urging the Israeli government to lift humanitarian restrictions immediately and stressing that expanding settlements and annexing territory are incompatible with peace.