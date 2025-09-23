Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India pushes for reforms in Commonwealth to reflect contemporary realities

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George attends the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session | @MEAIndia/X via PTI
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
India has pushed for reforms in the Commonwealth grouping to make it more reflective of the "realities of contemporary times", as it emphasised its commitment to the organisation's core values and principles at a ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here.

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025 on Monday.

At the meeting, George spoke about India's "commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter as well as reform of the Commonwealth to better reflect the realities of contemporary times", the MEA said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Samoa Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo.

The CFAMM is a high-level forum that brings together foreign ministers of Commonwealth member states to deliberate on ways to strengthen collaboration and develop joint responses to shared challenges across the association of 56 countries.

The ministers at CFAMM "expressed overwhelming support for the Commonwealth's role as a champion of multilateralism and collective action at a time of profound global upheaval", the association said in a press release.

In his opening remarks, Toelupe said: The role we play at this Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting is crucial, and the issues discussed today are key to implementing the mandates of the CHOGM Leaders from Samoa, to help build a resilient Commonwealth.

Leading her first CFAMM as Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey called on member states to reinforce the grouping's unique convening power, the release said.

The multilateral system is under serious pressure, but it remains our greatest tool. Without it, the fractures in our world will deepen. With it, we can still find solutions... in a world defined by pressure, the Commonwealth must be defined by purpose, she said.

