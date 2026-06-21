Doval to host BRICS security conclave amid evolving geopolitical challenges

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russia's National Security Adviser and other top security officials from BRICS nations, including Iran, will converge in New Delhi for a two-day conclave beginning Monday to discuss pressing geopolitical and security concerns.

India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will chair the BRICS National Security Advisers' conclave.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Nezamipour is expected to join the conclave, which is set to prepare the ground for the BRICS summit in September.

"During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS member countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.