DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flight test of the Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. The targets were destroyed by Astra missiles with pin-point accuracy.

The performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data recorded by range tracking instruments deployed at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The ministry said, “These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon systems with indigenous seeker.”