Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I

The launch platform was a Su-30 MKI fighter jet operating from the Odisha coast. The ministry stated that two rounds were fired at unmanned aerial targets set at different distances and approach angle

missile
Astra BVRAAM has a range of more than 100 kilometres, which is equipped with a guidance and navigation system Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flight test of the Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
 
Two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. The targets were destroyed by Astra missiles with pin-point accuracy.
 
 
The performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data recorded by range tracking instruments deployed at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The ministry said, “These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon systems with indigenous seeker.”
 
Astra BVRAAM has a range of more than 100 kilometres, which is equipped with a guidance and navigation system. It also carried a radio-frequency (RF) seeker, which was developed and produced in India. In addition to various DRDO laboratories, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have contributed to the creation of the weapon system. 
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated DRDO, IAF, and participating industry in the designing and development of RF seeker and said that the successful testing of the missile with indigenous seeker is a major milestone in critical defence technology. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EAM Jaishankar likely to make first visit to China in over five years

India seeks re-election to IMO Council, highlights maritime growth plans

We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

Hidden Chinese vessel spotted 120 NM from Indian waters in Bay of Bengal

Stranded British F-35B fighter jet in Kerala may finally fly back home

Topics :DRDOMissile TestIAF

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story