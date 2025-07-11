India successfully struck nine terror targets across Pakistan with high accuracy during Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday, according to PTI.

He was speaking at the 62nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of May 7, lasted just 23 minutes past 1 am, Doval said. “The precision was to the point where India knew who was where,” he said, highlighting the level of intelligence and coordination involved.

He further questioned the credibility of claims suggesting Indian sites were affected during retaliatory attacks by Pakistan. “Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this... You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Referring to satellite images reportedly shared by foreign media outlets, Doval added, “The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala. I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases...)". ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor's message conveyed with great clarity, says Jaishankar Operation Sindoor Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In a retaliatory measure, India launched “Operation Sindoor” in the wee hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist training sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.