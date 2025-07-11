Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

We struck 9 sites in Pak, they can't show proof of damage in India: Doval

NSA Ajit Doval questioned the credibility of claims suggesting Indian sites were affected in attacks by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval
Chennai: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses a gathering during the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, in Chennai, Friday, July 11, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
India successfully struck nine terror targets across Pakistan with high accuracy during Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Friday, according to PTI.
 
He was speaking at the 62nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.
 
The operation, which took place in the early hours of May 7, lasted just 23 minutes past 1 am, Doval said. “The precision was to the point where India knew who was where,” he said, highlighting the level of intelligence and coordination involved.
 
He further questioned the credibility of claims suggesting Indian sites were affected during retaliatory attacks by Pakistan. “Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this... You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
 
Referring to satellite images reportedly shared by foreign media outlets, Doval added, “The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala. I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases...)".
 

Operation Sindoor

 
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In a retaliatory measure, India launched “Operation Sindoor” in the wee hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist training sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
 
After the Indian armed forces launched precision strikes, Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery firing across the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC), forcing India to strike Pakistani military assets. After four days of drone and missile exchanges, both India and Pakistan, on May 10, agreed to an “understanding to stop all firing and military actions”.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

