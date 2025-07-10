Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russia fires more missiles, drones at Kyiv; at least ten injured

In a post on Telegram, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescue workers were working at a residential building, after falling debris caused a fire on the top floor of an apartment building

The previous night, Russia fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia pounded Ukraine's capital with another mass missile and drone attack overnight into Thursday, causing fires in areas across the city and injuring at least 10 people a day after the heaviest aerial attack of the three-year war so far, according to Ukrainian officials.    ALSO READ: Russia fires drones, missiles at Ukraine overnight; Lutsk hit hardest 

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescue workers were working at a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi District, after falling debris caused a fire on the top floor of an apartment building.

 

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, said there were fires in at least five other districts at residential buildings, cars, warehouses, office and other non-residential structures.

 

He said three of the injured had shrapnel wounds. 

Russia has recently sought to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses with major attacks that include increasing numbers of decoy drones. The previous night, it fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks.

Russia's army has also launched a new drive to punch through parts of the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where short-handed Ukrainian forces are under heavy strain. 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was not happy with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hasn't budged from his ceasefire and peace demands since Trump took office in January and began to push for a settlement.

Trump said Monday that the US would have to send more weapons to Ukraine, just days after Washington paused critical weapons deliveries to Kyiv. On Wednesday, the US resumed deliveries of certain weapons, including 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two US officials told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity so they could provide details that hadn't been announced publicly. It's unclear exactly when the weapons started moving.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

