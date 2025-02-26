Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO successfully test fires first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile

DRDO successfully test fires first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile

The DRDO and the Navy carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from Integrated Test Range (ITR)

DRDO missile
The trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Seaking helicopter. | Photo: X/@defencealerts
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has successfully test fired a first-of-its-kind naval anti-ship missile from Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The trials carried out on Tuesday demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets, the defence ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy for successfully conducting the flight tests of the missile.

The DRDO and the Navy carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, the ministry said.

"The trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Seaking helicopter," the ministry said.

It said the "trials have proven the missile's Man-in-Loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range."  The missile uses an indigenous imaging infra-red seeker for terminal guidance.

Also Read

DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

India offers multi-barrel rocket system Pinaka to France amid growing ties

BrahMos supersonic missile is generating interest globally: DRDO chief

India's Pralay missile debuts on R-Day, closing gap with China, Pakistan

DRDO to unveil laser weapon, Pralay missile at Republic Day Parade 2025

The mission also has demonstrated the high bandwidth two way datalink system, which is used to transmit the seeker live images back to the pilot for in-flight retargeting, the ministry said in a statement.

The missile has been developed by different labs of DRDO including Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India hosts first 'Global South' meet on women in UN peacekeeping

Australia to invest $16 mn in joint trade and investment fund with India

Two Iranian warships on goodwill and training visit to Mumbai: Indian Navy

Govt's Africa approach based on mutual benefits, not extractive: Jaishankar

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 14 vessels around territory

Topics :DRDOIndian NavyMissile Test

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story