Two Iranian warships on goodwill and training visit to Mumbai: Indian Navy

Two Iranian warships are currently on a goodwill and training visit to Mumbai, in a step towards enhanced cooperation in the maritime domain and strengthening mutual friendship, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Mission Commander and the Commanding Officers of the two ships, IRIS Boushehr and IRIS Lavan, called on Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters Western Naval Command.

Their discussions focused on mutual interests and the training curricula of both navies.

The flotilla, carrying nearly 220 officer cadets, is on a training mission in the Indian Ocean. The ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Indian Navy with band in attendance.

The deployment is led by Captain Mohammad Saberi as Mission Commander, with Senior Captain Seyed Ali Madani commanding the Lavan and Commander Hamed Bahramian commanding the Boushehr, the Indian Navy said.

"The Iranian Navy's training flotilla, comprising IRIS Boushehr and IRIS Lavan, is on a goodwill and training visit to Mumbai from February 25 to 28, 2025," it said.

Several activities have been planned to strengthen Navy-to-Navy interactions, including sports and training visits to the Naval Dockyard for officer cadets.

Reflecting the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Indian Navy recently undertook medical evacuation of a trainee officer from the IRIS Boushehr at sea.

At around 3 am on February 20, a request for medical assistance was received and swiftly acted upon by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The officer cadet was evacuated from IRIS Boushehr, admitted to INHS Asvini, provided prompt medical care, and discharged to the Iranian ship upon its arrival at the port on Tuesday, the Navy said.

Over the years, cooperation between India and Iran has grown in various defence-related fields.

The visit by the Iranian ships further strengthens mutual friendship and is a significant step towards enhanced Navy-to-Navy cooperation in the maritime domain, the Navy said.