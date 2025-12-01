DRDO to streamline start-up engagement for stronger defence R&D: MoD

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is formulating a new start-up policy to facilitate smoother engagement between the country’s premier military research and development agency and new entrants and entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge technologies, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Monday.

“This policy aims to streamline the process of engaging with start-ups and leveraging their innovative ideas for defence applications,” said an official release, adding that it comes at a time when the DRDO has sanctioned 148 new research and development (R&D) projects over the past three years.

The move is expected to benefit India’s military technology sector, which, according to market data platform Tracxn, comprises 172 start-ups, including 80 funded firms that have collectively raised $828 million (approximately Rs 7,415 crore) in venture capital and private equity as of November 11. The sector has also seen three acquisitions and four initial public offerings. Over the past decade, an average of 12 new military tech start-ups have been launched each year, while 2025 has so far seen the creation of two such firms in India.

Under the DRDO’s Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, which is meant to encourage participation of public and private industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises and start-ups, in developing defence technology, 26 technologies have been successfully developed, and two of the project systems have been flown in space. “… A corpus of Rs 500 crore has been additionally sanctioned towards the TDF scheme with focus towards deep-tech and cutting-edge technologies,” said the MoD. To further boost indigenous R&D, the MoD added that DRDO laboratory test facilities have been opened to industry, and the necessary standard operating procedures have been formulated. Test facilities at 24 DRDO labs have also been uploaded on the Defence Testing Portal, a platform designed to provide industry with more transparent access to available infrastructure.