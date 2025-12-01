Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Last batch of stranded Indians in Sri Lanka evacuated under Op Sagar Bandhu

Last batch of stranded Indians in Sri Lanka evacuated under Op Sagar Bandhu

India has launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah

Stranded indians in sri lanka, sri lanka, evacuation
Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that commercial aircraft and the IAF continue to evacuate Indians stuck amid deadly floods | Image: X@IndiainSL
Press Trust of India
Dec 01 2025
India on Monday evacuated its last batch of stranded nationals from Sri Lanka, as New Delhi intensified its assistance to Colombo's rescue operations for Cyclone Ditwah disaster victims, officials said.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard an IAF aircraft, at around 6.30 am, the Indian High Commission here said in a social media post.

In a press release, the mission said India has intensified its assistance to Sri Lanka's rescue efforts and expanded operations across several affected regions.

Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, India's specialised Disaster Response Agency for Search and Rescue and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) activities, who arrived yesterday in Colombo, carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, working closely with Sri Lanka authorities," the release said.

NDRF teams are now working in Puttalam and Badulla areas, which are severely impacted and cut off, it said.

"NDRF assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure their immediate safety, it said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Air Force confirmed the death of a pilot after a Bell 212 helicopter crashed while trying to deliver relief supplies in Wennappuwa on the north-western coast.

The incident happened when the pilot was steering the chopper away from crowds on the ground and attempting a water landing in a bid to avoid civilian casualties. Five other Air Force personnel remain in critical condition.

Separately, the Sri Lanka Navy said five sailors who went missing during rescue operations in Chundikulam in the northern province were found dead.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country's disaster-response capacity.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dec 01 2025

