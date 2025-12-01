Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor is still in progress and refrained from sharing operational details while emphasising the high level of coordination among the armed forces.

"Operation Sindoor is still ongoing; it is not over. Anything pertaining to operation is best avoided. The air defence between the three services is integrated, and it was done during Operation Sindoor as well. The navy is fully on board," Admiral Tripathi said in Pune.

He stated that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of the Navy's constant readiness model, noting that the presence of the carrier battle group in the Northern Arabian Sea exerted pressure that kept Pakistan's navy close to its coast or inside its harbours following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.