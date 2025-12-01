Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Responding to questions on India's aircraft carrier plans, the Navy Chief highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong carrier fleet

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff
Admiral Tripathi delivered the remarks during the sixth Admiral J.G. Nadkarni Memorial Lecture, organised by the Navy Foundation Pune Chapter (NFPC), in honour of the 16th Chief of Naval Staff (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor is still in progress and refrained from sharing operational details while emphasising the high level of coordination among the armed forces.

"Operation Sindoor is still ongoing; it is not over. Anything pertaining to operation is best avoided. The air defence between the three services is integrated, and it was done during Operation Sindoor as well. The navy is fully on board," Admiral Tripathi said in Pune.

He stated that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of the Navy's constant readiness model, noting that the presence of the carrier battle group in the Northern Arabian Sea exerted pressure that kept Pakistan's navy close to its coast or inside its harbours following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Admiral Tripathi delivered the remarks during the sixth Admiral J.G. Nadkarni Memorial Lecture, organised by the Navy Foundation Pune Chapter (NFPC), in honour of the 16th Chief of Naval Staff.

Responding to questions on India's aircraft carrier plans, the Navy Chief highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong carrier fleet.

"We heard Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Samudra Utkarsh Seminar talking about the power of the aircraft carrier and the need for it and how they are important. INS Vikramaditya is nearing its retirement, so when we induct the next aircraft carrier, it will be time for INS Vikramaditya to go. We will have only two aircraft carriers at the time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Navy Operation Sindoor navy Indian Naval power

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

