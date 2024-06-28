Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dy NSA Vikram Misri named next foreign secy, to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Vikram Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15

Vikram Misri
New Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri was on Friday named as the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15, it said.

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It also approved the curtailment of Misri's tenure as the Deputy NSA.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

