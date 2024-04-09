Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM discusses semiconductors, green growth with Belgium's top diplomat

EAM discusses semiconductors, green growth with Belgium's top diplomat

EAM Jaishankar received the Secretary General of Belgium Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today

Photo: ANI
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary-General of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar received the Secretary General of Belgium Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier today.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The two ministers discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU.

They also discussed the concerns of our diamond industry.

Moreover, Jaishankar and Gentzis exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth.

"Pleased to receive Secretary General @BelgiumMFA Theodora Gentzis today. Discussed strengthening economic and political cooperation between India, Belgium and the EU. Took up the concerns of our diamond industry. Also exchanged views on semiconductors and green growth," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

 

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and congratulated him for the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The two leaders also reviewed relations between the two nations and discussed strengthening ties and advancing the India-EU Partnership under the Belgian Presidency.

Belgian PM De Croo said that the two leaders discussed growing commercial relations between New Delhi and Brussels, including in sectors of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and green hydrogen. He also said that Belgium would send a royal trade mission to India.

The two leaders affirmed their commitment to further bolster the India - EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

They exchanged views on regional and global developments. They agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for the early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

EAM meets Italian Prez; discusses ways to advance strategic partnership

EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss situation in West Asia, Indo-Pacific

Jaishankar, Cameron discuss progressing India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Ukraine strikes nuclear plant again, says Russia; Kyiv denies the attack

India now has capability to respond if someone hurts its honour: Rajnath

US urges India and Pak to avoid escalation of tensions: Matthew Miller

Iran accuses US of giving Israel 'green light' to attack consulate in Syria

US, Japan, Philippines meet to bolster ties amid rising security woes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S JaishankarBelgium

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story