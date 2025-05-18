Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM embarks on 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark, Germany on Monday

EAM embarks on 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark, Germany on Monday

It will be Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces

It said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit of the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany beginning Monday during which he is expected to highlight Pakistan's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

It will be Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

It said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

It is expected that Jaishankar will also apprise his counterparts in the three nations about India's decision to launch Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :S JaishankarMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

