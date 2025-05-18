Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue, no DGMO talks today: Army

Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue, no DGMO talks today: Army

The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier
The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan on May 12 will continue, an army official said on Sunday.

Dispelling notions that the pause was temporary and it will end today, he said, "As far as the continuation of break in hostilities as decided during the interaction of the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) is concerned, there is no expiry date to it." 

ALSO READ: Six terrorists gunned down in two major operations in Kashmir: Indian Army

  The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh to repatriate illegal indians through legal, diplomatic steps

'Jaishankar's remarks misrepresented': MEA rejects claims of alerting Pak

India curbs key Bangladeshi imports via land ports amid trade tensions

Search launched after suspected terrorist movement in J&K's Samba district

Shehbaz Sharif makes U-turn, confirms Indian missile strike on Pak airbase

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackIndo-Pak issues

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story