EAM Jaishankar meets UN USG, reviews India's contribution to peacekeeping

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 8:48 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under Secretary General for Peace Operations and spoke of India's commitment to UN's peacekeeping.

The two leaders on Wednesday also spoke about multilateralism in today's world.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to receive Jean-Pierre Lacroix, USG for Peace Operations UN Peacekeeping, in New Delhi today. Spoke about India's longstanding commitment to UN Peacekeeping and multilateralism."

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Lacroix and reviewed India's contributions to the UN's Peacekeeping forces.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met UN Under Secretary General for Peace Operations Mr Jean-Pierre Lacroix in New Delhi to review India's significant contributions to UN Peacekeeping. They discussed ways to enhance the effectiveness of peace operations, ensure the safety of peacekeepers, and expand India's engagement in global peace efforts."

He also visited the National Defence College and interacted with the Commandment and Faculty there.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "A UN delegation led by Under Secretary General for UN Peace Operations Mr Jean Pierre Lacroix visited NDC, New Delhi today. The objective of the visit was to enhance interactions at senior Leadership level. The UN delegation interacted with Commandant & Faculty of NDC."

In a press conference in Delhi, he spoke about 'Women in Peacekeeping'.

In a post on X, UN in India stated, "Improving the role of women in UN Peacekeeping is critical for its effectiveness. 'Women in Peacekeeping' conference was an opportunity to discuss efforts to have more women in senior roles in Peacekeeping. India is committed to this agenda & we appreciate that."

"This is an opportunity for me to reiterate my thanks to [India] for its strong support to the UN, for peacekeepers & UN peacekeeping. And to pay tribute to the Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives serving the UN," the post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

