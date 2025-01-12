EAM Jaishankar to visit Spain on January 13-14 to discuss bilateral ties

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaishankar will meet the leadership of Spain and hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Manuel Albares on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, MEA said

"External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (EAM) will be on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on 13-14 January 2025. This will be his first visit as External Affairs Minister to Spain," the MEA said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Spain beginning Monday to review the overall trajectory of bilateral relations, nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez visited India.

Jaishankar will meet the leadership of Spain and hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Manuel Albares on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

It will be his first visit to Spain as the external affairs minister.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will meet the leadership of Spain and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"He will also address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and meet the Indian community," it said in a statement.

Spanish President Sanchez visited India from October 28 to 29 during which he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated a production facility for C-295 military transport aircraft.

In their talks, Modi and Sanchez also decided to enhance collaboration in a range of areas including in defence and security spheres.

They had agreed to enhance collaboration to fully realise the objectives of the EU-India Connectivity Partnership, and recognised the potential of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) Project to boost connectivity.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart Albares are likely to review implementation of decisions taken at the Modi-Sanchez meeting.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

