Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka on Jun 20, discuss wide-ranging issues

EAM Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka on Jun 20, discuss wide-ranging issues

The MEA said S Jaishankar's visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors between the two countries

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
This will be S Jaishankar's first bilateral visit aborad in his second-term as EAM. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Sri Lanka on Thursday in his first bilateral visit abroad in his second consecutive term in office.

The visit reaffirms India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and underlines New Delhi's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its "closest" maritime neighbour and time tested friend, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MEA said Jaishankar's visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors between the two countries.

Jaishankar was last week part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the G7 Outreach summit in Italy's Apulia region.

The trip to Sri Lanka will be Jaishankar's standalone bilateral visit after he assumed charge as the external affairs minister for the second term on June 11.

The MEA said the external affairs minister will have meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership on wide-ranging issues.

"This will be the external affairs minister's first bilateral visit after the formation of new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it said.

"Reaffirming India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time tested friend," the MEA said in a statement.

"The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," it said.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was among seven top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

Also Read

T20 WC 2024: Proteas qualify for Super 8 after SL vs NEP match called-off

T20 World Cup Match 4 SL vs SA Playing 11: 4 spin-bowling options for Lanka

SL vs NED highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lankans finish with huge 83-run win

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA head-to-head, New York pitch, weather report

EAM Jaishankar & Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe discuss cooperation

India hits back after Canadian Parliament's moment of silence for Nijjar

Unknown gunmen kill key Pakistani ISI man behind 2018 Sunjwan attack

'Serious' national security issues will be addressed with India: Trudeau

Brazilian planemaker Embraer sees India, Saudi as strategic defence markets

Israeli intel report gave warning of Oct 7 Hamas attack. What did it say?

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiS Jaishankarsri lankaNew DelhiIndia Prime MinisterG7 summit

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story