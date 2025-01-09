Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EAM stresses on importance of diaspora as India builds 'global workforce'

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, Jaishankar said that in times of difficulty abroad, they can be confident that the Narendra Modi govt 'has got your back'

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
We are proud of the achievements of our Indian diaspora: S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stressed on the importance of the diaspora as India strives to build a "global workforce".

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here, Jaishankar said that in times of difficulty abroad, they can be confident that the Narendra Modi government "has got your back".

"We are proud of the achievements of our Indian diaspora," he said.

"In a globalised era, the diaspora has become more important with each passing year, whether it is technology, best practices or resources, be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flow is invaluable as we strive to build a global workforce," Jaishankar said.

The minister said the role of the diaspora is immense as they act as the bridge between India and the countries where they live.

He said the people-centric changes that the Modi government is promoting are also benefitting the diaspora.

"This could enhance the ease of doing business, promote ease of living and facilitate connectivity and travel. The application of digital technologies to ensure diaspora welfare is also apparent," he said.

"In the last decade, we have seen the simplification of the passport issues and renewal as well as ease of attestation. Consular services have been improved, welfare measures have been increased and grievance platforms are effective. Embassies and consulates across the world are more responsive. In times of difficulty, you can be confident that the Modi government has got your back," he added.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

