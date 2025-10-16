Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Delhi for 1st India-Egypt dialogue

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue.
The meeting presents an opportunity for both countries to review the progress made in implementing the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and to exchange views on regional and global issues.
"Warm welcome to FM Badr Abdelatty of Egypt. He has arrived in New Delhi for the 1st India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue. An opportunity to review progress in the implementation of India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.
During his visit, Abdelatty will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meet with key ministers including S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, engage with business leaders, and interact with various media outlets.
"During the visit, Dr. #Abdelatty will pay a courtesy call to Shri PM @narendramodi, meet with Hon'ble Ministers @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal, as well as business leaders, and interact with different media outlets," the Egyptian Embassy in India wrote on X.
The high-profile visit comes shortly after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met with Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh earlier this week.
The Gaza Peace Summit was held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13.
India had welcomed the signing of the landmark Peace Agreement.
In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "India welcomes the signing of the landmark Peace Agreement and hopes that this will lead to lasting peace in the region. This is a reflection of 's longstanding commitment to dialogue & diplomacy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the release of hostages.
In a post on X, he said, "We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region."
The US brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas had seen diplomatic efforts from several countries, which included Egypt.
The visit of Foreign Minister Abdelatty to India follows his earlier interaction with the all-party delegation of the Operation Sindoor global outreach in June.
