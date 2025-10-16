India proposes supplying Akash missile system to Brazil during talks

India is learnt to have pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin here.

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, Jos Mcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.