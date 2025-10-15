Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi government's packed diplomatic calendar signals intensified outreach

Modi government's packed diplomatic calendar signals intensified outreach

New Delhi hosts a flurry of high-level visits from Sri Lanka, Brazil, and others as India prepares for Putin, Albanese, and Macron's trips amid global trade and security shifts.

diplomacy, US diplomats, US India relations
premium
Since June, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and key trade delegations, including those from the European Union (EU). Illustration: Binay Sinha
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday, while Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also serves as his country’s minister of industry and trade, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a similar three-day engagement.
 
At the same time, New Delhi is preparing for a string of high-level visits, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first week of December, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November, and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty later this week.
 
Since June, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and key trade delegations, including those from the European Union (EU).
 
India’s busy outreach comes at a time when the global environment is shifting — following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of stiff tariffs on India and other countries — and as New Delhi seeks to project its position on global trade and security matters following Operation Sindoor.
 
Modi’s global outreach
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a dozen foreign visits since June, underscoring India’s push to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral ties.
 
In June, Modi visited Canada, where the two countries agreed to “reset” their strained ties, followed by stops in Cyprus and Croatia from June 15 to 19. He embarked on an eight-day tour from July 2 to 9, one of his longest since 2014, covering five nations — Brazil, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Namibia, and Ghana.
 
Later in July, Modi visited the United Kingdom to sign the bilateral free trade agreement on July 24, and also travelled to the Maldives. By the end of August, he was in Japan for a bilateral visit and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China.
 
Ministers on the move
 
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made two trips to the United States since June, including to attend the UN General Assembly in late September. He has also travelled to Russia, China, France, and Belgium, where he met EU leadership in Brussels.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has visited China, Australia, Morocco, and Mozambique in recent months. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has undertaken trips to China and Russia, and on Wednesday landed in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, for strategic consultations.
 
Visits of heads of state, ministers, and key delegations to India since June
 
October 16–18: Visit of Sri Lankan PM Harini Aamarasuriya
October 15–17: Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin
October 12–14: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand
October 13–17: President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
October 9–16: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
October 8–9: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
October 3: Brazilian NSA (Special Advisor to the President) Celso Luis Nunes Amorim
September 9–16: Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam
September 3–6: PM of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay
September 2–3: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul
September 2–4: Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong
August 24–26: Fiji’s PM Sitiveni Rabuka
August 18–19: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
August 12–13: Singapore’s Deputy PM, foreign minister, and ministerial delegation
August 4–8: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
June 2–4: President of Paraguay Santiago Pena
 
Forthcoming visits to India
 
Later this week: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty
November: Australian PM Anthony Albanese (likely)
First week of December: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Early next year: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
February: French President Emmanuel Macron

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-EU free trade talks enter final stage, says commerce secretary

COAS General Dwivedi meets Vietnamese army dy chief to boost defence ties

India, Panama form 20-member inter-parliamentary group to boost ties

Indian Air Force, Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

Taiwan detects 16 PLA aircraft, 13 naval vessels around territory

Topics :External Affairs MinistryMEABrazil

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story