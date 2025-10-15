Modi government's packed diplomatic calendar signals intensified outreach

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Aamarasuriya will be on a three-day visit to India from Thursday, while Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, who also serves as his country’s minister of industry and trade, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a similar three-day engagement.

At the same time, New Delhi is preparing for a string of high-level visits, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first week of December, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November, and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty later this week.

Since June, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its diplomatic calendar, hosting several heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and key trade delegations, including those from the European Union (EU).

India’s busy outreach comes at a time when the global environment is shifting — following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of stiff tariffs on India and other countries — and as New Delhi seeks to project its position on global trade and security matters following Operation Sindoor. Modi’s global outreach Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a dozen foreign visits since June, underscoring India’s push to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral ties. In June, Modi visited Canada, where the two countries agreed to “reset” their strained ties, followed by stops in Cyprus and Croatia from June 15 to 19. He embarked on an eight-day tour from July 2 to 9, one of his longest since 2014, covering five nations — Brazil, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Namibia, and Ghana.

Later in July, Modi visited the United Kingdom to sign the bilateral free trade agreement on July 24, and also travelled to the Maldives. By the end of August, he was in Japan for a bilateral visit and attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. Ministers on the move External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made two trips to the United States since June, including to attend the UN General Assembly in late September. He has also travelled to Russia, China, France, and Belgium, where he met EU leadership in Brussels. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has visited China, Australia, Morocco, and Mozambique in recent months. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has undertaken trips to China and Russia, and on Wednesday landed in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, for strategic consultations.

Visits of heads of state, ministers, and key delegations to India since June October 16–18: Visit of Sri Lankan PM Harini Aamarasuriya October 15–17: Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin October 12–14: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand October 13–17: President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa October 9–16: Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi October 8–9: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer October 3: Brazilian NSA (Special Advisor to the President) Celso Luis Nunes Amorim September 9–16: Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam September 3–6: PM of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay September 2–3: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul September 2–4: Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong