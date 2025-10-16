India backs two-state solution at NAM meet on Palestine in Kampala

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh reaffirmed India's long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause and the pursuit of peace in the Middle East during the Meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine, held on the sidelines of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

At the outset, he conveyed India's appreciation to the Chair for convening the meeting and recalled that the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine was first established under India's Presidency during the NAM Summit in New Delhi in 1983.

Reiterating India's consistent position on the developments since October 7, 2023, and the conflict that followed, Singh stated, "We condemned terrorism and have held that the destruction, despair and suffering of civilians must end; Gaza must have access to food, fuel and other necessities without hindrance; Hostages must be released; and ceasefire must be in place immediately."

He underlined that India's position on Palestine has always been rooted in historical support for the Palestinian people's rights. "As one of the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine, we reaffirm the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty," he noted. Emphasising that a negotiated settlement remains the only path to sustainable peace, Singh added, "Our ultimate objective remains a negotiated two-State solution, which is the only path to achieve lasting peace and overall prosperity. The essential parameters are clear -- a sovereign, independent, viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognized borders. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the best means to realize this."

Highlighting that India's principles are reflected through its actions, he outlined the country's ongoing development cooperation and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. "We have sought to improve the daily lives of the Palestinian brothers and sisters. We have been extending development cooperation and humanitarian assistance to them. Our projects range from health to education; from institution-building to women's empowerment and more," he said. He also shared details of India's recent contributions. "Since October 2023 alone, India has provided relief assistance of nearly 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies. These direct efforts are bolstered through our financial support for UNRWA to implement projects, particularly in education and health. We contribute USD 5 million annually to the core budget of UNRWA and projects worth USD 40 million are in the pipeline," he stated.

Reflecting on the broader regional situation, Singh observed that the developments since October 7, 2023, have had far-reaching consequences across the Middle East. He stressed that "innocent civilians have the right to lead normal lives. They cannot continue to remain deprived; they must not die due to conflict." He noted that global and regional initiatives, including those under the UN framework, have gradually begun to show progress. "We gather at a time when hopes have been rekindled. I was in Sharm el-Sheikh for the Peace Summit as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India. India welcomes the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan and commends the initiative and efforts of the US and President Trump," Singh said.