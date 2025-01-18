Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Musk hosts Indian bizmen, says 'open to lowering India-US trade barriers'

Oyo, Flipkart and Aditya Birla Group leaders among entrepreneurs who met with Elon Musk and toured his SpaceX base

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 8:54 AM IST
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk met with a delegation of leading Indian business figures at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas on Friday, expressing optimism about the positive trajectory of India-US relations and advocating for stronger trade ties between the two nations. He also stated that he was open to lowering trade barriers between the two countries to enhance business growth.
 

Oyo, Flipkart, Aditya Birla Group meet Musk

The delegation, led by the UK-based India Global Forum (IGF), included prominent Indian entrepreneurs such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Kalyan Raman (Flipkart), and Aryaman Birla (Aditya Birla Group). The visit coincided with IGF’s expansion into the US, marking a significant step towards fostering bilateral business relationships.
 
The Indian business leaders toured SpaceX's space exploration facilities and witnessed the launch of Starship Flight 7, which saw its upper stage disintegrate over the Atlantic.
 

India-US bilateral collaboration

During a moderated discussion, Musk highlighted the potential for deepening collaboration between India and the US, particularly in technology and space exploration. He emphasised the benefits of reducing trade barriers to enhance commerce and foster mutual growth.
 
“Things are trending positive. I’m certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India,” Musk stated, as reported by PTI. He also lauded India as an ancient and complex civilization with significant contributions to global innovation.
 

Musk’s growing role in US governance

The meeting, which occurred just days before Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term as US President, also touched on Musk’s prospective role in the new administration. Musk is expected to co-chair the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reflecting his expanding influence in US policy and governance.

Closed-door discussions

In addition to the SpaceX meeting, the delegation participated in closed-door discussions with members of the incoming Trump administration, including Jacob Helberg, the designated Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment. These discussions focused on the American economic landscape, opportunities in digital infrastructure, and strengthening bilateral ties through technology and innovation.
 
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

