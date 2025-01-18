Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump administration to convene Quad foreign ministers meeting on Jan 21

Trump administration to convene Quad foreign ministers meeting on Jan 21

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya would be representing their respective countries at presidential inauguration

Quad, modi, Anthony Albanese, Fumio Kishida, joe Biden,
Leaders of the Quad nations during their previous meeting| Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The foreign ministers of Quad countries Australia, India, Japan and the US will meet in here on January 21, a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President, making it one of the first foreign policy acts of the new administration, a media report said Friday.

Trump will be sworn in for a second term on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya would be representing their respective countries at the presidential inauguration.

The Quad ministerial meeting is intended to signal that the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific won't change under the new administration, Politico reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

This is expected to be the first major interaction and meeting of the new administration with foreign leaders.

Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed by Congress as the new US Secretary of State by then and is likely to be sworn in on Monday evening. This is expected to be Rubio's first foreign policy meeting after his swearing-in.

Also Read

Trump wants agent who covered him after murder bid to lead Secret Service

Inauguration to be held inside US Capitol due to severe cold weather: Trump

Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday to be the coldest in recent history

Who's attending Trump's inauguration on Jan 20? Global leaders, CEOs & more

Scott Bessent backs Fed independence, dollar, sanctions on Russian oil

The Quad foreign ministers meeting is a good sign and shows continuity, Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America told PTI in an interview.

The Quad restarted under Trump in his first term. That seems to be a positive sign, but perhaps it's also showing that this is a US that knows that it is in a much more competitive landscape. And this idea that we had in the 1990s and early 2000s that they could take the rest of the world for granted, is no longer there, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India-EU FTA negotiations a tough nut to crack as key issues unresolved

India-Singapore to build green energy corridor, work in key sectors

India welcomes US decision to lift curbs on 3 Indian nuclear entities

First Indian startups selected for Indo-US defence programme: Investors

Singapore President Shanmugaratnam embarks on 2-day visit to Odisha

Topics :QuadTrump Inauguration 2025Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS President Donald TrumpMinistry of External AffairsExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story