Ex Winged Raider: Army conducts joint airborne ops training with Air Force

The troops of the Indian Army recently participated in a comprehensive training exercise christened Ex Winged Raider. The exercise focused on special airborne operations, demonstrating a high level of operational readiness and inter-service synergy.

According to a release, the exercise involved rehearsing various airborne insertion techniques from both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, enhancing the skills of participating personnel. The exercise also witnessed a first in the Eastern Theatre in terms of training on airborne operations from the Chinook Helicopter.

The training provided a valuable opportunity for troops to hone their expertise in operations, essential for rapid deployment and mission readiness. The exercise underscored the critical role of airborne forces in modern military strategy, enabling swift and decisive action in diverse operational environments, the release said.

This joint operation exemplifies the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, highlighting the effectiveness of integrated training programs. The successful completion of this exercise reinforces the commitment of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to maintaining a high level of preparedness and fostering collaboration in the face of evolving security challenges. Such training initiatives are vital for ensuring the nation's defence forces remain agile, adaptable, and ready to respond to any contingency.

On Sunday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took to the skies together in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

This first-ever flight with two chiefs in the cockpit not only marks a personal milestone for the two Chiefs, who are coursemates but also underscores the growing synergy and integration between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"It was the best moment of my life. As you are aware Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my course mate and we have been together since our NDA days. I wish he had met me earlier; I would have changed my option to the Air Force. I have told earlier also if I had gone to the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot. From today AP Singh is also my guru. I relished. I must admire the kind of challenge Air Force pilots take. It's a good start for Aero India 2025," Dwivedi told reporters.