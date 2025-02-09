Navy's MiG-29K, anti-ship helicopters to be displayed at Aero India

A range of naval aviation assets, including MiG-29K -- a fourth generation carrier-borne fighter aircraft -- Seaking 42B and anti-ship helicopters will be showcased by the Indian Navy at the Aero India 2025, officials said on Sunday.

Besides, the Navy will also display the Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) in the exhibition area. The aircraft is designed by Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the 15th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest air show. He will also inaugurate an India Pavillion at the venue in Bengaluru.

The Indian Navy will put on display in the India Pavillion a "scaled model" of its future deck borne fighter -- the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter or TEDBF (4++ generation aircraft) -- designed by ADA, the ministry said.

Indian Navy has championed the cause of 'Aatmanirbharta' wherein it has "transformed from a 'Buyer's Navy' to a 'Builder's Navy' with over 60 warships being constructed in Indian shipyards," it said in a statement.

Indian Naval Aviation which forms an integral part of the Navy, is also steadfast on this path, the ministry said.

"Towards charting a firm course in this direction, a vision document 'Aatmanirbhar Indian Naval Aviation: Technological Roadmap 2047' has been formulated and is planned for release during Aero India 2025," it added.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production and the Ministry of Defence.

The event is being held from February 10-14 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru.

"Aero India offers a distinctive platform to users, research and development establishments, academia, industry partners, MSMEs and start-ups to interact and collectively contribute towards the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through the aviation sector," the ministry said.

"The event offers a platform for the Naval Aviation to present its future requirements and for the industry to showcase what they have to offer with respect to the three S -- systems, structures and software -- essentially required in any Naval Aviation platform," it added.

The Indian Navy operates on high seas and vast oceans away from the mainland. Consequently, there is not much visibility of the Indian Navy's aviation platforms, officials said.

"Aero India 2025 is being used as an opportunity to showcase and acquaint the general populace with various types of naval aircraft being presently operated by the Indian Navy as part of the static display.

"This will include MiG-29K, a fourth generation carrier-borne fighter aircraft, Kamov 31 airborne early warning helicopter, Seaking 42B and MH 60 R anti-submarine and anti-ship helicopters," the ministry said.

It said the successful landing of LCA (Navy) onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has propelled India into the league of a few nations with the capability of designing, developing, testing and manufacturing a deck borne fighter aircraft.

Among the aircraft formations for the fly-past will be the all Navy 'Varuna' formation in a 'V' denoting 'VICTORY', with P8I in the lead flanked by MiG-29K and Hawk 132 aircraft, the statement said.

In pursuance to the nation's goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the India Pavilion will feature indigenous projects developed or being developed by the Indian Navy in partnership with industry and DRDO.

It would include state-of-the-art missiles, air droppable search and rescue (SAR) kit, air droppable container (ADC) for logistic stores, carrier borne systems for MiG-29K and advance light weight torpedo (ALWT), the statement said.

In another statement, the ministry said the India Pavillion will provide an opportunity to Indian defence industries to showcase their design, development, innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

The grand show at India Pavilion would signify the 'Flight of Self-Reliance' which encapsulates India's journey towards becoming a global aerospace and defence powerhouse, it said.

The pavillion will be divided into five distinct zones displaying "indigenous capabilities in aero aviation, land aviation and naval aviation, def-space and niche technologies domains".

More than 275 exhibits will be on display through various mediums, represented by complete defence ecosystem of the country which includes DPSUs, design houses, private corporates including MSMEs and start-ups.

The Central Area exhibits will include a striking display of marquee platforms including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, and Combat Air Teaming System, it said.

A flagship event, 'Aero India' brings together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts and defence strategists under one roof.

Over 100 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have confirmed their participation in the event.

These include 55 from 19 countries (USA, France, Russia, South Korea, UK, Japan, Israel & Brazil etc), 35 Indian (Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Ltd, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, BrahMos Aerospace and Ashok Leyland Defence) and 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), the ministry said.

Major foreign OEMs including Airbus (France), Ultra Maritime (USA), GNT (South Korea), John Cockerill Defence (UK), Mitsubishi (Japan), Rafael Advance Defence System (Israel), Safran (France) and Liebherr Aerospace (France) are expected to highlight their future plans, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships with Indian companies for production of spares parts, development of aero-engines, setting up of Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) facilities and establishment of R&D facilities, it said.