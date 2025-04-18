Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Focus on own minorities: India rejects Bangladesh's comments on WB violence

Focus on own minorities: India rejects Bangladesh's comments on WB violence

Rejecting Bangladesh's recent remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Dhaka to prioritise safeguarding the rights of its own minority communities rather than issuing 'unwarranted' statements

Sudhir
Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India (Photo: @MEAIndia)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
India has rejected Bangladesh’s comments on the Murshidabad violence in West Bengal during the protests against the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. India described Bangladesh’s comments as “disingenuous”.
 
On Thursday, the press secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged India to protect minority Muslims affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, which killed three and injured hundreds.
 
Rejecting Bangladesh’s recent remarks, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Dhaka to prioritise safeguarding the rights of its own minority communities rather than issuing ‘unwarranted’ statements.
 
“We reject the remarks made by the Bangladeshi side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free,” Jaiswal stated. 
 
“Instead of making unwarranted comments and indulging in virtue signalling, Bangladesh would do better to focus on protecting the rights of its own minorities,” he said.

India’s concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh

 
India has consistently expressed concerns at multiple diplomatic levels regarding the situation of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. 
 
While Bangladesh has repeatedly denied claims of targeted persecution, recent events—such as the desecration of Hindu temples and attacks during religious festivals—have sparked strong criticism from human rights organisations and diaspora communities.
First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

