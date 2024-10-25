Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to boost bilateral ties

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to boost bilateral ties

The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived here on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India. Image: X@MEAIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived here on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India during which he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in wide-ranging talks on strategic ties in several key areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said, "Olaf Scholz of Germany lands in New Delhi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations and the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024)."  The Chancellor, who arrived late Thursday night, was received by Ministry of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The MEA had in a statement earlier said that Scholz will pay an official visit to India from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting bilateral strategic ties, including in the areas of defence, trade, and clean energy.

On Friday, Modi and Scholz will co-chair the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides hold discussions in their respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to the prime minister and the chancellor.

More From This Section

J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

No formal meeting held between Dar, Jaishankar during SCO meet: Pak FM

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala's key aide from Delhi airport

Canadian Khalistanis target Indian students: Sanjay Verma cautions parents

Canada suddenly dropped Goldy Brar from wanted list: Recalled envoy Verma

The IGC is a biannual exercise, and the last one was held in Berlin in May 2022.

In the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz, the German-Indian Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) was agreed upon.

At a media interaction at his residence here on Wednesday, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said the country "will have a big basket of things" to discuss on Friday when the chancellor and the five federal ministers of Germany will be in New Delhi.

The German Cabinet has recently adopted a key document, 'Focus on India', aimed at elevating the bilateral relations to the next level, the country's envoy also said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Germany courting India as ties with China sour: All you need to know

India in good position to listen to both Russia, Ukraine, says German envoy

Chancellor Scholz turns to India as Germany looks to diversify beyond China

Germany expects 10% rise in Indian tourist arrivals in 2025: GNTB

Germany to offer 90,000 skilled visas for Indians each year amid crisis

Topics :India GermanyGermanybilateral ties

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story