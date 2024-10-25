J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked the security grid to prepare a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the terrorists and their logistics network in Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil the government's commitment of ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the Union territory.

Chairing the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting here, Sinha told the top security brass to carry out a security audit of all vital projects in Jammu and Kashmir and plug the loopholes, if any, officials said here after the meeting.

The meeting, attended by General officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General M L Suchindra, Chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officers, discussed the attacks on non-local labourers including the one at Gagangir tunnel construction site that left seven people dead and five injured.

The LG directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of the terrorists involved in the Gagangir attack so that they can be brought to justice at the earliest, the officials said.

Sinha also called for proactive action by all security agencies to dismantle the network of overground workers which enables the ultras to carry out such dastardly acts, they said.

"The Lieutenant Governor told in the meeting that the government is committed to making Jammu and Kashmir terror free so that people of the union territory can lead a normal life," the officials said.

They said the LG impressed upon the officials that the ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir are key to development of the union territory and prosperity of its people.

"These projects need to be secured and protected against the evil designs of the inimical elements," Sinha told the meeting.