Govt extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on July 15

The provisions allow extension in the service of a foreign secretary beyond the date of superannuation in public interest, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on July 15.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension of Misri as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 for a tenure up to July 14, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d), the order said.

The provisions allow extension in the service of a foreign secretary beyond the date of superannuation in public interest, officials said.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

