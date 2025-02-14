Govt pushes Nepal for speedy completion of projects funded by New Delhi

Ahead of Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Nepal, India on Friday pushed for speedy completion of projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nation.

During a meeting between Indian envoy to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka at the latter's office, they also discussed about early completion of the detailed project report (DPR) of the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, sources in the ministry said.

The two also discussed Khattar's forthcoming visit to Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava urged Minister Khadka to facilitate the speedy progress of the projects run under Indian investment as he discussed various aspects of energy cooperation between Nepal and India, the sources added.

Khadka extended thanks to Ambassador Srivastava for India's cooperation in power trade, construction of additional transmission lines, and progress made by hydro-power projects having Indian investment.

Srivastava assured India's continuous support and cooperation to Nepal in connection with various initiatives in power trade, development of transmission lines, and production of green hydrogen.

The meeting between Srivastava and Khadka came days after he (the Nepali minister) met India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil during his visit to New Delhi.

After Puri met Khadka at the India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, he posted on X that the duo discussed ways of further expanding our future collaboration, LNG supply to Nepal, our robust energy ties including supplying 100 per cent POL demand of Nepal.

The two ministers also reviewed our existing infrastructure cooperation projects, building of South East Asia's first transnational pipeline project and ways to expedite the execution of the Siliguri-Jhapa and Amlekhgunj-Chitwan and corresponding terminals, he said.

Nepali media said that during Khadka's meeting with Patil, both sides agreed to resume and expedite discussions through various mechanisms related to multipurpose projects, flood management, and irrigation, among others.