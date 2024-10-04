Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Army working on proposal to relocate villages along LoC in J&K: Lt Gen Ghai

Lt Gen Ghai said the safety of the people in those areas is a matter of concern and also the development in such areas is possibly constrained by the geographical locations

Lt gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar corps
Lt gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar corps | Image: @ChinarcorpsIA
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
The Army is working on a proposal to relocate the villages ahead of the fence along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as it is "necessary" to safeguard the lives of people, a top Army officer said here on Thursday.

"Yes, there is a lot of thought going into this. We already have blueprints in place, but it requires cooperation and synergy with the civil administration because various aspects are involved in such a move," Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, told reporters.

He said while security is always a concern, "we cannot ignore the socio-economic factors that affect these people".

"Therefore, a plan is evolving, and I am sure it will unfold in the near future because it is necessary," he added.

Lt Gen Ghai said the safety of the people in those areas is a matter of concern and also the development in such areas is possibly constrained by the geographical locations.

"While there is a ceasefire understanding today, during times of cross-border shelling or firing, the safety of these people is also a concern. So, this is definitely an endeavour, and it is a work in progress. There is a plan being deliberated on," he said.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 3:11 PM IST

