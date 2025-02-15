Highlighting war with Russia, Zelenskyy pitches for 'Europe's armed forces'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday the time has come for the creation of an armed forces of Europe and says his country's fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it, and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

I really believe that time has come, Zelenskyy told the Munich Security Conference. The armed forces of Europe must be created.

On Feb 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country wants security guarantees before any talks to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelenskyy made his remarks during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. The two met at the Munich Security Conference.

Many observers, particularly in Europe, are hoping Vance will shed at least some light on US President Donald Trump's ideas for a negotiated settlement to the war.