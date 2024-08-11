Hindu organisations urge govt to protect minorities in Bangladesh

Several Hindu organisations on Sunday demanded that the Centre take action to protect Hindus living in Bangladesh, where a volatile situation prevails after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. Members of organisations like Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Manav Seva Pratisthan, Vajra Dal, Yog Vedant Samiti, Suyash Mitra Mandal, Shri Shivarajyabhishek Dinotsav Samiti, Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti made the demand. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They gathered at Dadar in Mumbai and gave out slogans against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded that the Union government take action to protect Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Ranjeet Savarkar, working president of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, told reporters, The ongoing protest in Bangladesh has now become anti-Hindu. The Union government must swiftly act against it and enter Bangladesh to merge the Hindu majority region with India.

Abhay Vartak of Sanatan Sanstha said Hindus here must hit the streets demanding protection of the members of the community in Bangladesh.

Mahesh Vasu, who was among those gathered at Dadar, called the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh very serious.

The members of the Hindu organisations also signed a memorandum to be submitted to the government with their demands. Hindus who wish to take shelter in India should be facilitated through CAA, or Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said one of their demands.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party have been killed in the violence since Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.