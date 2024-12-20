Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India lodges strong protest with Dhaka over B'deshi leader's comments

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Alam said India should recognise the uprising that forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign

Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image: ANI/X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
India has lodged a strong protest with Dhaka over certain controversial comments by key aide of Bangladesh's interim government Mahfuj Alam.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Alam said India should recognise the uprising that forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

"We have registered our strong protest on this issue with the Bangladesh side. We understand that the post being referred to has reportedly been taken down," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

  "We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments," he said.

"While India has repeatedly signalled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation," Jaiswal added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

