Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Man on speedboat was acting on his own, no reason to be suspicious: China

Man on speedboat was acting on his own, no reason to be suspicious: China

According to the Taiwan authorities, after travelling in his little boat across the 160 km Taiwan Strait, which divides the island nation from China, the guy was taken into custody by coast guard

China Taiwan
An investigation and questioning is underway of the 60-year-old, who Taiwan claimed was an officer in China's People's Liberation Army Navy with the surname Ruan, reported Al Jazeera on Tuesday | File image
Reuters Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's government said on Wednesday that a Chinese man arrested near Taipei after crossing the Taiwan Strait on a speedboat was acting on his own and that Taiwan should not be so suspicious, in a case that has alarmed Taiwanese security officials.
 
Taiwan's coast guard arrested the man on Sunday in the coastal neighbourhood of Tamsui after his boat entered a river that leads into Taipei amid ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Taiwan says the man is a former Chinese navy captain who could have been probing the island's defences.
 
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said what the man had done was "purely his personal action".

"There is no need for the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to see soldiers hiding behind every tree and bush, carrying out political manipulation while pretending to act earnestly," he said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.
 
The man will be punished once he returns to China, Chen added, without giving details.
 
Taiwan, which did not detect his boat before it got close to the coast, has not indicated when or if it will send him back, saying the legal authorities are still investigating.
 
Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen, speaking at parliament in Taipei on Wednesday, said they were not excluding any possibilities for the man's motivation, including whether China's government was involved.
 
The man's apparent military background made the case rather unusual, Tsai added.
 
"There are many areas of doubt that still need to be further clarified," he said.
 
Taiwan has complained in recent years that China has been using so-called grey zone warfare designed to exhaust a foe by irregular tactics without resorting to open combat, such as flying surveillance balloons over the island. Tsai said the speedboat incident might be just such a tactic.
 
Taiwan's coast guard said that the man crossed the strait from China's Fujian province, which sits opposite Taiwan, and that it does not believe he came to Taiwan seeking political asylum.

Also Read

Modi responds to Taiwan Prez Lai Ching-te's wishes, seeks closer ties

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese aircraft, four naval vessels near island

Taiwan's defence ministry detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels

Taiwan detects 62 Chinese military aircraft, 27 vessels in its vicinity

Taiwan CAA protests China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes

Lt Gen Dwivedi appointed as Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30

Israeli forces, Palestinians may have committed war crimes in raid: UNHRC

Focus will be to resolve remaining issues along border: EAM on China ties

No CPEC 2.0? China gives Pakistan cold shoulder on new major investments

Migrant boat sinks near Yemen coast, at least 49 dead, 140 missing: UN

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese navyUS China

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story