Houthi sea-drone strikes on vessels require armed-guards review: India

After the Houthis sank a vessel with a waterborne explosive device last month, several other ships have faced similar threats. In two instances when armed guards fired at unmanned explosive-laden ships last week, the drone-boats ultimately exploded.
India’s Directorate General of Shipping said in a notice on its website that the recent spate of sea-drone attacks has raised the question of how effective some private security providers are.
The sinking of a bulk commodity carrier last month “underscores the need for a comprehensive review of security protocols and on-board armed security personnel qualifications to ensure they are commensurate with the evolving nature of maritime threats in high risk areas,” it said.