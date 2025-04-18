Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Imran Khan lambasts Pak govt for mistreatment of Afghan nationals

The ongoing treatment of Afghan refugees is nothing short of disgraceful. The ruling mafia, desperate to cling to power, will stop at nothing

The Pakistan government is currently deporting illegal and undocumented Afghans. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has lambasted the Shehbaz Sharif-government for mistreatment of Afghan nationals saying, the current anti-Afghanistan policy will only breed more resentment and escalate terrorism in the country.

The ongoing treatment of Afghan refugees is nothing short of disgraceful. The ruling mafia, desperate to cling to power, will stop at nothing. The current anti-Afghanistan policy will only breed more resentment and escalate terrorism, Khan, 72, said in a post on X on Thursday.

The Pakistan government is currently deporting illegal and undocumented Afghans. Around 15,000 Afghan nationals have been deported from the Punjab province alone since March 31 deadline for them to return voluntarily.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

